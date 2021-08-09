Cancel
With Joe Cardona Hurting, Patriots Reportedly Sign Long Snapper Brian Khoury

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona suffered an injury during practice on Sunday, and it appears to be bad enough that the team had to go out and sign another long snapper on Monday.

According to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride , the Patriots have added long snapper Brian Khoury to the mix. Khoury, 29, was cut by the Baltimore Ravens back in May.

He has no NFL experience, but Khoury was a defensive end/long snapper in the XFL in 2020. He snapped the ball for the DC Defenders for five games last year before the league went defunct due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In college, Khoury played defensive end at Carnegie Mellon and was an All-South Region third team selection by D3football.com after recording 12.5 sacks during his senior season.

Cardona had to leave Sunday’s practice session early with the injury, and may have to miss “a little time,” according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise took over snapping duties for New England after Cardona left the field.

In addition to signing Khoury, the Patriots have also released quarterback Jake Dolegala, who was struggling to get reps in camp as the team’s fourth quarterback behind Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer.

