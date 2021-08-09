Cancel
After Premiums Dip in 2020, UK Insurance Market Seeks to Drive Recovery with Innovative Products, Digital Experiences-Everest Group

 3 days ago

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. After experiencing a dip in premiums in 2020 on the back of Brexit and COVID-19 induced uncertainties, UK insurance carriers hope to arrest the decline by offering compelling customer experiences and new risk protection products and services for the new digital economy. According to Everest Group, UK insurers and brokers are focusing on transformation with investments in data, cloud, platforms and digital solutions. As a result, technology vendors and IT service providers have a unique opportunity to serve the needs of London market participants.

