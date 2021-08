A 43-year-old mother from Kentucky has been killed in a flash flood after hiking with her husband and sons in Labyrinth Canyon on the Arizona-Utah border. Heather Rutledge, from Louisville, had rented a boat with her family and on Saturday afternoon were exploring the area on foot when they got caught in the flash flood, according to AZCentral.com. While her husband and sons survived, Ms Rutledge got caught up in the water. Her family was able to locate her and unsuccessfully attempt CPR, officials said.