RelayOne Announces Addition of William Walders to Board of Advisors

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger has been named a member of the 2021 New York Life Insurance Company Advisory Board of Directors, which meets with top management in the New York Life home office twice a year to learn about the state of the company and its strategic direction, as well as to provide input on products and services under development. The board is made up of the current council president and former council presidents who qualify for the Chairman’s Council, which includes New York Life’s top agents. Dipp Metzger, the founder and president of Crown Wealth Strategies, has been a New York Life agent since 2010 and is associated with the company’s El Paso general office. An El Paso native, Dipp Metzger has a master’s in financial services from the American College. She is a Certified Financial Planner and has an AEP designation.