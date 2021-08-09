Cancel
TechnologyAdvice acquires TechRepublic from Red Ventures, expanding global capabilities and audiences

SFGate
 3 days ago

TechnologyAdvice, a full-service B2B media company and leading provider of media, brand, and demand services has purchased TechRepublic, the B2B brand previously owned by Red Ventures and CNET Media Group. The acquisition will include a global team of dynamic technology and media professionals who will augment TechnologyAdvice’s growing team in the US, the UK, Singapore and Australia.

www.sfgate.com

