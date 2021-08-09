Cancel
Wildlife

This Sweet White Flower Is Actually A Sneaky Carnivore, Scientists Discover

By Nell Greenfieldboyce / NPR
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pretty little white flower that grows near urban centers of the Pacific Northwest turns out to be a killer. The bog-dwelling western false asphodel, Triantha occidentalis, was first described in the scientific literature in 1879. But until now, no one realized this sweet-looking plant used its sticky stem to catch and digest insects, according to researchers who note in their study published Monday it's the first new carnivorous plant to be discovered in about 20 years.

