CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers are continuing to increase, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Health officials say there are currently 2,057 active cases of COVID-19, more than double the low of 882 cases reported just three weeks ago on Friday, July 9. It has been more than a month since the state reported more than 2,000 active cases, with 2,083 active cases on Monday, June 21.