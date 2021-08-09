Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

UND Selected As First University in Space Force Partnership Program

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Senator John Hoeven says that the University of North Dakota’s (UND) selection as the first participant in the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) University Partnership Program (UPP) will position North Dakota to train the next generation of scientists, while also leading in cutting-edge research projects and serving as a hub of space technology development for years to come.

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Grand Forks, ND
Education
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
John Hoeven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Technology#Chief Of Space Operations#The U S Space Force#Ussf#Und#Upp#The Space Force#Space Studies#Uas#Grand Sky#Mou#Sda#General Atomics#Leo#Lincs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Mayville, NDGrand Forks Herald

UND, Mayville State University receive federal grants for research, head start

UND and Mayville State University have received federal grants for research, early head start and a program to help some high school students graduate and enroll in college. According to a news release from Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., UND received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to be used to support research into host-pathogen interactions, including how viruses can sustain themselves within host organisms.
Grand Forks, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

UND Makes History with U.S. Space Force

(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota is once again taking the first step on the front of innovation. The U.S. Space Force announced Monday it's University Partnership Program at the University of North Dakota during a Memorandum of Understanding signing event. “The Space Force faces some of the toughest challenges...
Louisville, KYuoflnews.com

UofL selected for U.S. Department of Energy efficiency program

The University of Louisville is one of 32 universities nationwide participating in a U.S. Department of Energy program to help manufacturers in the region improve their energy efficiency. UofL will receive $2.2 million of a $60 million investment in the current cohort of DOE Industrial Assessment Centers program. IACs offer...
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

UND holds first in-person commencement since 2019

Friday was graduation day at UND. Nearly 500 students were eligible to receive diplomas during summer graduate and undergraduate ceremonies at Chester Fritz Auditorium – the school’s first “live” commencement since December 2019. Retired Grand Forks Herald editor Mike Jacobs gave the commencement address, while longtime Herald columnist Marilyn Hagerty...
Huntsville, ALSpaceNews.com

ABL, Astra, Relativity selected to compete for U.S. Space Force responsive launch contracts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — ABL Space Systems Corp, Astra Space and Relativity Space will join a pool of launch providers that are eligible to compete for missions awarded under the U.S. Space Force Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4. The addition of the three companies was announced Aug. 9 by the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Rocket Systems Launch Program Office based at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Marshall, ILmymixfm.com

Marshall resident finishes in top of Space Force class

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A resident of Marshall that MyWabashValley first reported on in April, has graduated from training in the United States Space Force. Aaron Sisson was among one of the first Illinois residents to join the newly created Space Force. He received a commemorative coin for being one of the charter members. No other graduating class will receive that coin.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Cavalier AFS renamed as U.S. Space Force installation

Cavalier Air Force Station was renamed Cavalier Space Force Station during a ceremony on July 30, 2021. Cavalier Space Force Station, located in Eastern North Dakota, is home to the 10th Space Warning Squadron, a geographically separated unit of Space Delta 4, located at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. The...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

CNN gets an inside look at Space Force

I have been embedded with every branch of the US military multiple times -- in war zones and on base -- but nothing is quite like an inside look at the newly created US Space Force. Space Force "Guardians," as they're known, do their work hundreds -- even thousands of miles -- from the front lines of the conflicts they are fighting.
Grant County, INInside Indiana Business

Satellite Manufacturer Lands NASA, Space Force Contracts

UPLAND - NASA and the U.S. Space Force have awarded contracts to an aerospace manufacturer in Grant County. NearSpace Launch Inc. says the contracts call for further development of its ThinSat Constellation devices, to be used for studying space weather and rapid payload testing. Financial terms of the contract were...
Albuquerque, NMSpaceRef

U.S. Space Force awards Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 Contract On Ramp to emerging Small Launch providers ABL Space Systems, Astra Space and Relat

The U.S. Space Force’s Rocket Systems Launch Program Office, a part of the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico, announced the award of the first on ramp of the Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to ABL Space Systems Corp, Astra Space, Inc., and Relativity Space, Inc.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

SMC Partnering with Astra for Upcoming USSF Launch

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (USSF PR) — The United States Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center will partner with Astra, a wholly-owned U.S. company based in Alameda, California, to perform a demonstration launch for the Department of Defense from the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska later this month. The...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

‘The U.S. Is Ready’: To Defend Taiwan

The United States is capable of assisting and defending Taiwan in the event of a military crisis, the commander of all U.S. forces in the Pacific said Thursday. “There is a narrative that we see often in the media that talks about the U.S. and the West in decline,” Adm. John Aquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said during a virtual appearance at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado when asked to describe America’s ability to defend Taiwan.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

New Light Shed On The Once Top Secret Tacit Blue Aircraft By Veteran Program Manager

Northrop's "Whale" stealth battlefield surveillance jet was revolutionary. Now we get a better look into the program from someone who was there. The fantastic 10 Percent True YouTube channel, the creation of Steve Davies, recently had Denny Jarvi on as a guest. Jarvi was an accomplished U.S. Air Force fighter pilot that found himself descending into the shadowy black projects world in the early 1980s to help run the top-secret Battlefield Surveillance Aircraft-Experimental (BSAX) demonstrator program, better known as Tacit Blue. In the interview, Jarvi gives a frank account of many of the finer details of what is understood to have been one of the most transformational secret aircraft test programs in known history, although it is often overshadowed by Lockheed's Have Blue stealth demonstrator that came before it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy