UND Selected As First University in Space Force Partnership Program
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Senator John Hoeven says that the University of North Dakota’s (UND) selection as the first participant in the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) University Partnership Program (UPP) will position North Dakota to train the next generation of scientists, while also leading in cutting-edge research projects and serving as a hub of space technology development for years to come.www.newsdakota.com
Comments / 0