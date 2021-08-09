Tropical spoonbill - recorded only once before in CT - spotted twice in recent weeks

While scanning a tidal pool near Guilford’s Shell Beach last week, Greg Hanisek caught an unexpected glimpse of something pink with an unusual shaped bill flying nearby. Nestled among several feeding egrets was a Roseate Spoonbill, a native of the Gulf Coast and the lower tropics that is a rare visitor to more northern latitudes. Hanisek’s discovery — along with a flurry of other sightings along the shoreline and farther inland in recent weeks — mark only the second time that a spoonbill has been recorded in Connecticut.