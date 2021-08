Joni Mitchell recently released The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) (order yours), and now she's following it with Archives, Vol 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) on October 29. It's a similar name, but the content is entirely different. It's the second installment of her Archives series (which began last year with Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963 To 1967)) and it features a disc of home demos from 1967 and 1968, a newly-discovered live album from Le Hibou Coffee House in 1968 that was recorded by Jimi Hendrix, a live album from Carnegie Hall in 1969, a recording of her 1969 appearance on The Dick Cavett Show, recordings of two different BBC sessions from 1970, and a few other live and live session recordings.