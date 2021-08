From the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo... It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our little trooper, Bucky the possum. He came to us as a small joey after having suffered head trauma from falling out of a tree and he was then abandoned by his mother. We took him in and got him eating and moving. He never grew to full size and his head was always a little tilted, but he was our special possum.