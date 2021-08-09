Cancel
Romelu Lukaku is on his way to Chelsea!

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the ever-present eyes and cameras of the football-obsessed in Italy, Romelu Lukaku’s journey from Milan to London has been quite thoroughly documented today. The 28-year-old striker was supposed to have his medical in Belgium on Sunday, which seemed overly complicated. And sure enough, it would appear that his medical was done this morning (Monday) in Milan, after which he hopped into a car ... holding a Chelsea shirt? That’s a bit odd, unless it’s a ruse with a Lukaku lookalike (a Lukalike?).

