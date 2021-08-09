Mecole Hardman adjusted his mindset for the critical season he’s facing

Next week we'll have a full week of preseason football to react to and most of what we'll talk about in this space will likely be game related. The Hall of Fame Game gave us no such luxury. I mean, I'd love nothing more than to tell you JuJu Smith-Schuster sitting out means he's the team's No. 1 receiver, but even I won't reach that far. I'm not even going to point to Najee Harris averaging 3 yards per carry and tell you the Steelers line is probably bad. It probably is, but not because of one game in August.