Mecole Hardman adjusted his mindset for the critical season he’s facing
Going into his third season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has arrived at a critical juncture of his career. Up to this point, he’s been able to fulfill a need as a kick returner and offensive role player. But now that wide receiver Sammy Watkins has moved on to the Baltimore Ravens, there’s pressure on Hardman to become the team’s true second wide receiver — even though he denies feeling it.www.arrowheadpride.com
Comments / 0