Va Tech extends AD Babcock’s contract through June 2029

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has extended the contract of athletic director Whit Babcock for five years, keeping him with the school through June 2029.

The school announced the extension Monday.

“Whit Babcock and his roster of talented coaches have done an outstanding job, creating memorable moments for our students, alumni, and fans, and making the student-athlete experience their top priority,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said. “Whit and his leadership team have the right long-term vision and have demonstrated their ability to manage the rapidly changing landscape in collegiate athletics.”

During his tenure, Babcock has hired new coaches in several high profile sports, most notably tabbing Justin Fuente as football coach after College Football Hall of Famer Frank Beamer ended a 29-year run and retired in 2015. Babcock also hired Buzz Williams as men’s basketball coach, and Mike Young after Williams left for Texas A&M in 2019.

He hired Kenny Brooks as women’s basketball coach in 2016, and last year the Hokies’ basketball teams both made the NCAA Tournament in the same year for the first time in school history.

Tech has also had successful fundraising efforts during Babcock’s tenure, including a $20.4 million Student-Athlete Performance Center that feeds all of the Hokies student-athletes, and has expanded facilities to keep pace with similar programs.

Among the projects have been renovations to Cassell Coliseum, where the basketball teams play, and English Field, where the baseball team plays.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

