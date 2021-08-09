Cancel
Dixie Fire shuts down California highways; I-70 in Colorado still closed due to mudslides

By Tyson Fisher
Mother Nature continues to wreak havoc in the West, with the Dixie Fire shutting down several highways in California and mudslides in Colorado keeping Interstate 70 shut down. In Northern California just east of Chico, the Dixie Fire has grown to become California’s second largest wildfire in state history. As of publication, the wildfire is more than 489,000 acres and at only 21% containment. The largest wildfire in California was the August Complex Fire, which burned more than 1 million acres last fall.

Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

 https://landline.media/
Minnesota StatePosted by
Land Line Media

Nebraska, Minnesota latest to declare fuel related emergencies

Add Minnesota and Nebraska to the growing list of states that have declared emergencies because of disruptions in their fuel supply chain in recent days. Prior to the orders in Minnesota and Nebraska, neighboring states including South Dakota, Iowa and Wyoming, all issued similar fuel declarations that are all still in effect. Within the region, North Dakota suspended hours of service because of drought conditions, while wildfires led to a recent drivers’ hours emergency in Montana. The West Coast has also been hit hard with wildfires and more creating fuel issues in that region.
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

Diesel costs down in several locales

Diesel prices, including the national average, are lower this week, according to the weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on Monday, Aug. 9. The report showed a national average of $3.364, down from $3.367 last week. This price is 93.6 cents higher than one year ago. Reporting lower...
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colo., shut down indefinitely

Any motorist thinking about traveling through Colorado via Interstate 70 should think again. I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is now shut down indefinitely due to mudslides. Over the weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Specifically, the interstate is shut down at Exit 87 (West Rifle), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero).
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

I-45 most dangerous road; Philly has best road infrastructure

Two separate reports reveal where the most dangerous roads in the world are and which U.S. cities have the best road infrastructure, with I-45 and Philadelphia leading the pack, respectively. I-45 named most dangerous U.S. roadway. Recently, insurance company Budget Direct issued a report listing the most deadly roads in...
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

The Parking Zone – July 2021

New reports regarding local truck parking are too numerous and small in scope to report on individually. However, what each of these news items means to the underlying national problem is too significant to ignore. Below is a roundup of the latest truck parking-related news items from across the United States, ranging from proposed legislation regarding fines to new truck stops.
Reno, NVPosted by
Land Line Media

Fuel supply concerns hit Reno-Tahoe, West Coast

A combination of wildfires, high demand, runway construction, pipeline space and fuel truck driver availability has put travel authorities on alert. Several airports in the western United States are feeling the fallout, particularly the Reno-Tahoe International Airport which has reported fuel supply issues that may alter flight schedules. The airport...
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

I-40 bridge in Memphis scheduled to partially reopen next week

After being shut down for more than two months, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is announcing that the I-40 bridge will partially reopen. On Wednesday, July 28, ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor announced that the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River, also known as the Hernando de Soto Bridge, is scheduled to reopen to limited traffic. Specifically, all I-40 eastbound lanes are expected to open at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2. All westbound lanes are expected to open Friday, Aug. 6. ARDOT did not have an exact time for westbound lanes to reopen as of publication.
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

Diesel drops for first time since April 2021

The national average diesel price dropped for the first time in several months, according to the weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on Monday, July 26. The national average of $3.342 is down from $3.344 last week, and 91.5 cents higher than one year ago. The national average...
CarsPosted by
Land Line Media

OOIDA’s tour trailer stops at TopGun Largecar Shootout

Big crowds are in store for Marty Ellis, skipper of OOIDA’s tour trailer, as he readies the Spirit of the American Trucker for the TopGun Largecar Shootout working class truck show in Rantoul, Ill. Ellis and The Spirit are scheduled to be at the TopGun Largecar Shootout on July 23-25....

