Dixie Fire shuts down California highways; I-70 in Colorado still closed due to mudslides

After being shut down for more than two months, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is announcing that the I-40 bridge will partially reopen. On Wednesday, July 28, ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor announced that the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River, also known as the Hernando de Soto Bridge, is scheduled to reopen to limited traffic. Specifically, all I-40 eastbound lanes are expected to open at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2. All westbound lanes are expected to open Friday, Aug. 6. ARDOT did not have an exact time for westbound lanes to reopen as of publication.