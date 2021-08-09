Dixie Fire shuts down California highways; I-70 in Colorado still closed due to mudslides
Mother Nature continues to wreak havoc in the West, with the Dixie Fire shutting down several highways in California and mudslides in Colorado keeping Interstate 70 shut down. In Northern California just east of Chico, the Dixie Fire has grown to become California’s second largest wildfire in state history. As of publication, the wildfire is more than 489,000 acres and at only 21% containment. The largest wildfire in California was the August Complex Fire, which burned more than 1 million acres last fall.landline.media
Comments / 0