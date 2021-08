For those of you who have yet to receive a vaccine, we implore you to re-consider. For some, we realize that you have a bona fide medical issue or a sincerely held religious belief that prevents you from being vaccinated. Others may have concerns grounded in uncertainty about the risks of the vaccine or its benefits. For those members of our community, we urge you to seek the advice of a medical professional, a spiritual guide or a trusted advisor with whom you can explore this very important decision in depth, with this virulent and aggressively contagious strain of COVID-19 in mind. We are deeply committed to your safety and it’s not an understatement to say that your life, and the lives of others, may depend on your decision.