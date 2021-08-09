Cancel
WWE

Nikki ASH On How Lucky She’s Been To Pick the Brain of Shane Helms

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Bleacher Report, Nikki ASH spoke about her inspiration for the character and being able to talk with Shane Helms about it. Here are highlights:. On the inspiration for the character: “I get really, really inspired by superhero movies. Spider-Man was another big influence for me. Supergirl on CW, I absolutely love and adore that show, and there’s actually so much that represents what Nikki A.S.H. believes in. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to pick the brain of The Hurricane. Shane Helms has been absolutely amazing. He’s been so supportive and so helpful and giving me some great advice. When I first debuted the character and when I won the Raw Women’s Championship, I came through Gorilla and one of the first people I saw was Hurricane. I’ve been lucky enough to get some great advice off him, and I’m grateful to be able to pick his brain.”

