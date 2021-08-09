Cancel
Cass County, MN

Recovery of large volume of drugs leads to 2 arrests in Cass County

By Editorials
Bemidji Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALKER -- A Cass County drug investigation led to two arrests and the recovery of large volumes of drugs as well as firearms and ammunition on Friday near Walker. According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, on Friday, Aug. 6 investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department conducted a search warrant at a residence in Turtle Lake Township near rural Walker.

