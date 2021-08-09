Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment

By Matt Scuffham
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NADnW_0bMT1XlI00
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Global share prices treaded water on Monday as sharp falls in gold and oil prices and concerns over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant dented sentiment.

U.S. stock indexes were mixed at the close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 106.66 points, or 0.3%, to 35,101.85, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 4.17 points, or 0.09%, to 4,432.35 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 24.42 points, or 0.16%, to 14,860.18.

"With the Delta variant spreading, money managers who were over-invested in the re-opening trade continue to unwind that trade because it's not working right now," said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC.

In Europe, gains in healthcare, utilities and technology stocks outweighed declines triggered by a fall in commodity prices earlier on Monday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.2% to a closing high of 470.68.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.03%.

Oil prices fell as much as 4%, extending last week's steep losses on a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.

U.S. crude oil futures settled at $66.48 per barrel, down $1.80 or 2.6%. Brent crude ended at $69.04, down $1.66 or 2.4%.

"The sell-off in commodities is driving growth concerns as some investors are turning cautious," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Gold slumped to a more than four-month low as strong U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations for an early tapering of the Federal Reserve's economic support measures. read more

Spot gold dropped 1.9% to $1,729.09 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 2.1% down at $1,726.50.

Bitcoin hit a three-month high and broke through the $46,000 barrier as gold fell.

"Money managers are seeing that as an alternative to gold," said Dick.

Bitcoin last rose 5.46% to $46,253.56.

The strong jobs data also caused U.S. Treasury yields to rise.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 11/32 in price to yield 1.3254%, from 1.288% late on Friday.

Holidays in Tokyo and Singapore made for thin trading conditions, adding to the volatility. After an initial fall, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) recovered to be up 0.1%.

Chinese trade data over the weekend undershot forecasts, while figures out on Monday showed inflation slowed to 1% in July, offering no barrier to more policy stimulus. read more

The U.S. Senate came closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package, though it still has to go through the House. read more

Investors were still assessing whether Friday's strong U.S. payrolls report would take the Federal Reserve a step nearer to winding back its stimulus.

"What we're seeing is a little bit of early profit-taking on the back of fear that tapering will come in earlier in September," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "But as you can see, it has little impact because the effect of a better economy far outweighs the substitution effect of higher interest rates."

LONGER TAPER

However, the pace of tapering was still up in the air and would decide when an actual rate increase comes, he said. The Fed is buying $120 billion of assets a month, so a $20 billion taper would end the program in six months, while a $10 billion tapering approach would take a year.

The spread of the Delta variant could argue for a longer taper, with U.S. cases back to levels seen in last winter's surge with more than 66,000 people hospitalized.

Data for July CPI due this week is expected to confirm inflation has peaked, with prices for second-hand vehicles finally easing after huge gains.

Four Fed officials are speaking this week and will no doubt offer enough grist for markets looking for clues on the timing of tapering.

In the meantime, stocks have been mostly underpinned by a robust U.S. earnings season. BofA analysts noted S&P 500 companies were tracking a 15% beat on second-quarter earnings with 90% having reported.

"However, companies with earnings beats have seen muted reactions on their stock price the day following earnings releases, and misses have been penalized," they wrote in a note.

"Guidance is stronger than average but consensus estimates for two-year growth suggest a slowdown amid macro concerns."

The dollar index rose 0.115%, with the euro down 0.2% to $1.1737.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Technology Stocks#Dji#Spx#Ixic#Bright Trading Llc#Pan European#Stoxx#Msci#Oanda#The Federal Reserve#Spot#U S Treasury#Asia Pacific#Chinese#The U S Senate#House#Nordea Asset Management#Fed#Bofa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Japan
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs as Fed tapering concerns ease

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) * S&P500, Dow Jones Industrial average hit records. * 10-year Treasury yields fall after strong auction. * Oil gains as White House says not calling for hike. NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price...
BusinessDailyFx

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation

USD/JPY has reversed course after taking out the July low (109.06) amid a recovery in longer-dated US Treasury yields, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may rattle the recent advance in the exchange rate as inflation is expected to slow for the first time in 2021. USD/JPY...
Businessfxempire.com

USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Loonie Edges Higher Ahead of US Inflation Data

The dollar moved higher against the Loonie on continued broad dollar strength. Strong gains in Treasury yields continued following Monday’s record jobs opening report. U.S. Treasury yields moved higher and continue to rebound despite the spread of the delta variant throughout the southern portion of the United States. During the week’s balance, investors will need to absorb a plethora of inflation information as the United States releases the consumer price index, the producer price index, and import prices.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to...
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks are flat despite drop in consumer sentiment figures

Stocks were little changed in early trading Friday, as gains for communications and health care companies are checked by weakness in energy and other sectors. Investors had little reaction to economic data that showed a drop in consumer confidence last month due to the delta variant of the coronavirus. The...
Businesskitco.com

Sentiment for gold, is the glass half empty or half full?

In the case of market sentiment for gold, it seems to oscillate between a glass-half-empty or glass that is half-full. Recently an extremely robust jobs report shifted market sentiment, not to half-empty but almost empty. Market sentiment is once again slowly shifting back to a glass-half-full. Two major fundamental events have precipitated this shift in market sentiment from extremely bearish to cautiously bullish.
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Extends Declines On Demand Concerns

Oil prices were declining for the second day running on Friday amid concerns that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant will curtail oil demand growth as the year progresses. Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $71.19 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stocks Rise but Pare Gains After U.S. Consumer Sentiment Plunges

Stocks rose but pared gains Friday after U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August as consumers grew less optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be ending. “Consumers have correctly reasoned that the economy’s. performance will be diminished over the next several months, but. the extraordinary surge in negative economic...
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Dow, S&P 500 hit record closes, but CPI puts market in quandary

* S&P, Dow end higher; Nasdaq falls; transports, banks. * Materials lead S&P sector gainers; healthcare sole loser. Aug 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DOW, S&P 500 HIT RECORD...
Businesskitco.com

Slowing inflation growth lifts Dow, S&P to records

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Wednesday, as data indicated U.S. inflation growth may have peaked, while sectors tied to economic growth advanced on the heels of the passage of a large infrastructure bill. The Labor Department...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Flat On Muted Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a flat note Thursday as investors await June industrial output figures and July consumer price inflation data for clues to economic recovery and monetary policy outlook. Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty trimmed losses in the final hour of trade to close Wednesday's...
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Has Fallen From 93.20

The much awaited break above 35250 has happened in Dow and the index can now rise to 36000 in line with our expectation. DAX has also broken its 15200-15800 range on the upside as expected and can rise to 16000-16200 while this break sustains. Nikkei can move up within its 27000-29500 range. Shanghai also has room to test 3560-3580 and 3600 on the upside in the near-term. Sensex and Nifty continue to consolidate at higher levels and can rise today on the back of the rally in the other markets. The view remains bullish for both Sensex and Nifty. Overall the equities look bullish.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up as U.S. Data Indicates Slowdown in Inflation

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Thursday morning over signs that U.S. inflation is moderating and concerns over an earlier-than-expected asset tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve receded. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.21% by 10:09 PM ET (2:09 AM GMT). South Korea’s KOSPI inched up 0.04%,...
StocksKansas City Star

Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street as technology lags

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday as weakness in chipmakers and other tech companies offsets gains in other sectors including health care. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% in the early going, after setting its latest record high a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was off 0.3%. News on the economy was mixed. Claims for unemployment benefits fell for the third week in a row, an optimistic sign on the job market, but wholesale prices rose 1% in July, more than expected and matching the increase in June. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37%.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Stocks Mixed As Traders Eye Data, China Regulation

Global stocks were mixed Thursday as traders digested economic data on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as China's plans to tighten regulation across more sectors. Major US stock indices again closed at all-time records as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in wholesale prices. Producer prices rose...
Street.Com

S&P 500 Rises to All-Time High but Dow Dips After Surge in Producer Prices

Stocks traded mixed Thursday as the number of Americans filing for first time unemployment benefits fell for the third week in a row but wholesale inflation in the U.S. jumped 7.8% year over year in July. Investors also contended with increased risks from the spread of the delta virus variant,...
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

Exxon Mobil Stock Leads Oil Sector Decline as Crude Tumbles on Softer Demand

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report lead oil stocks lower Monday amid an extended slump in crude prices triggered in part by the prospect of weaker energy demand in China. Oil imports into the world's biggest energy market have held below 10 million barrels per day for the past four months, with official trade data showing a 9.71 million tally for the month of July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy