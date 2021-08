CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A day at the lake turned deadly for a Stockton man this weekend. Authorities say the man, who was in his mid-20s, was swimming Sunday afternoon near Eucalyptus Point in Lake Camanche when he went under and never resurfaced. His body was recovered a few hours later 50 feet from the shore. It’s been a deadly summer in the water. There have been at least seven drownings just in Calaveras County.