Arnold Schwarzenegger on Friday made it clear that he can take the heat after facing backlash for saying those who refuse to wear a mask amid the still roaring coronavirus pandemic are “schmucks.” In an op-ed for The Atlantic, the movie star and former governor of California admitted that his words to anti-maskers, including “screw your freedom,” were harsh, but necessary. “There is nothing that I’m more passionate about than keeping America great, and it’s the only subject that can make me lose my temper,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “I knew I’d be called a RINO, but that doesn’t bother me. Honestly, rhinos are...