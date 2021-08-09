Cancel
Columbus, GA

Columbus Council could vote to spend even more money on waste pickup. Here’s what to know

Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Council is set to consider two items related to the city’s recycling and waste pickup during its Tuesday meeting. Over the past nine months, the city has made a few multi-million dollar purchases for the departments. A lack of prison inmate labor due to COVID-19 caused issues with pickups into the summer, and now, driver shortages are delaying bulk waste pickup.

