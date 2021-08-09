Cancel
Garcia Tamjidi Architecture Design Takes on a California Brewery

By Edie Cohen
Interior Design
Cover picture for the articleThere’s a first time for everything. For Michael Garcia and Farid Tamjidi, co-principals of their eponymous studio Garcia Tamjidi Architecture Design based in San Francisco, it was a brewery. Specifically, Wondrous Brewing Company housed in an erstwhile warehouse in Emeryville, about 20 minutes away and near the University of California, Berkeley campus where the two met. “But we’re problem solvers,” begins Tamjidi. “We do a deep dive into research.” As did their client, Wynn Whisenhunt, who realized his life-long ambition to become a brewmeister by studying the craft in Germany.

