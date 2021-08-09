Garcia Tamjidi Architecture Design Takes on a California Brewery

Hazel Road is a 1950’s house located in Berkeley, California, redesigned and extended by Buttrick Projects Architecture + Design. This 1950’s house was long in need of an upgrade and expansion to capitalize on otherwise ‘good bones’ and to satisfy the needs of a family with young children. A kitchen remodel (completed 2012) was the first problem to tackle. At that time the foundation work for the future upstairs addition was also put in place, so that the second level master bedroom addition (completed 2018) would proceed more smoothly. The organizing element to the plan is the stair, which replaces storage and mechanical closets, and otherwise opens up a previously narrow and dark hallway. Combining storage, access, craftsmanship, materiality, a bar, transparency, and daylighting from above, the attitude towards the stair nodule combines many features that carry through the project. Another unifying concept to the project was to use the yard to greater effect. This meant adding flush sliders to the family room/kitchen blurring the line between indoor and outdoor space. Basalt paving in the yard transitions to wide wood and concrete steps providing spectator seating when the kids perform on the lawn. An exuberant magnolia gives the new upstairs master bedroom a tree-house feel with fullwall sliding windows that have an ‘invisible’ glass safety rail. Direct western light and glare are controlled by exterior shades and deep overhangs. This new second level 700 s.f. addition integrates with the humble wood siding/composition shingle exterior of the original house, yet is set apart as it is clad with a state of the art rainscreen wall featuring cementitious panel siding.