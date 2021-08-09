'Reservation Dogs' is an unforgettable (and caper-filled) portrait of a modern-day Native American community

The four teens at the heart of the new Native American comedy "Reservation Dogs" have organized their lives around a shared conviction: The place they call home is trying to kill them. They have no reason to believe otherwise; the previous year, the group lost Daniel, the fifth member of their crew. To escape Okern, Okla. - a colorful rural town where passersby are equally likely to be in a car, on a bike or atop a horse - the two boys and two girls steal whatever it takes (trucks, steaks, copper wiring from street lamps) to grow their California fund.