Telfar Releases Its Liberia Collection — The Brand’s First Foray Into Activewear

As hip-hop’s influence made its way into the mainstream, Dickies traveled right beside it. There are no rules when it comes to style — we’re all free to wear what we want where and when we want. Matter of fact, I think the only rule is that there are no rules. Fashion and style are subjective, meaning everyone’s perspective is valid even if it may not look like yours. One person can look at a shirt and see a shirt, yet another person can look at that same shirt and see a dress. That leads us to a brand that is universal and worn by countless individuals from different walks of life: Dickies. A brand with heritage that has been around for almost a century, it’s evolved with time while remaining true to its core theme over the years – quality workwear.