Telfar Releases Its Liberia Collection — The Brand’s First Foray Into Activewear
The genderless assortment comes on the heels of the Tokyo Olympics. Telfar Clemens, the designer of the viral ‘it bag’ also known as the ‘Buschwick Birkin’ and the official sponsor for the Liberia team in this year’s Tokyo Olympics, just released his Liberia Collection. The collection is a celebration of the designer’s cultural background being a Liberian-American and also the brand’s official introduction into offering activewear.www.essence.com
