Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Kickstart ‘New Adventure’ in Gorgeous Family Home: See Inside

By Meredith Nardino
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Jade Roper Tolbert/Instagram

Welcome home! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are starting a new chapter with a little change of scenery.

The Bachelor Nation couple shared a glimpse of their new home with a brief tour on Instagram. “We bought the house!! 🏡 We are so excited for this new adventure and to share it with you all!” Roper, 34, captioned a sweet video on Sunday, August 8, walking into the foyer of the spacious estate in California’s Orange County.

“The way this house came to us was sort of serendipitous, but not without a few hiccups of course, haha! But today is MOVING DAY!! 🥳 We can’t wait to share everything with you as we start this new adventure! 💕💕,” she continued, using Rusted Root’s “Send Me On My Way” to soundtrack the milestone.

In the footage, Tolbert, 34, headed up to the entryway with baby Reed, 20 months, in tow. Their 3-year-old daughter, Emmy, and 2-year-old son, Brooks, followed to play in the large open space.

“Crazy that this is actually happening,” Roper noted in an Instagram Story on Sunday as moving trucks pulled up to the new home. “Also moving with multiple kids is stressful AF. Don’t know if we are going to be doing this again for a while.”

Though taking on the task with three kids was a challenge, the Colorado native thought her little ones were “handling the big change really great so far,” especially her eldest. “Emmy keeps running into every empty room saying ‘What the heck!'” Roper teased.

The Marriage Bootcamp alum later bid her family’s former residence farewell, calling the goodbye “bittersweet.”

Roper and Tolbert tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise one year prior. They sold their Southern California home — which they purchased in 2018 at $1.62 million — for $3 million in May.

Before showing off their bare-bones new house, the former reality TV stars took on another real estate project: a cabin in Big Bear Lake, California. “It will be our little home away from home, as well as a vacation rental. We can’t wait to make memories with our kids spending summer weekends by the lake and winters skiing and sledding,” the “Mommies Tell All” podcast host gushed in January 2021 after closing on the “little lake view lot.”

As the build continued, the couple shared their progress with their social media followers. Emmy and her brothers visited the property several times over the course of the construction process — but the trio may not be joined by a fourth sibling anytime soon.

“We’ll see,” the Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly exclusively in June, shortly after his wife revealed via Instagram that she’s open to adoption. “I’m not doing anything drastic. I’m not saying never. I’m just saying, like, 10 percent chance of having more. We’re preventing [pregnancy]. It’s like the high school days where you bought condoms. We’re using condoms for the first time in years.”

Scroll down to see a closer look inside of the pair’s new family home:

