Shortly after , Kyrie Irving has now issued a statement regarding his previous comments. Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets star left a comment on a post by @k11kicks that shared a leaked look at the Kyrie 8. “I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming #Kyrie8, IMO these are trash! I have absolutely nothing to do with them! Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all of my sneaker heads and true supporters of the #KAI11 brand.”