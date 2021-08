Newark remains New Jersey’s largest city, despite a decade-long blitz of development and population growth in Jersey City, newly released U.S. Census figures show. The new data, released Thursday, shows the Garden State is among the most diverse states in the union, its population buoyed over the last decade by immigrants and people of color moving to its large cities and towns. It’s part of a larger trend across the United States, which became more diverse and more urban over the past decade.