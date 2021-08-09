The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran Top Global Charts, Billie Eilish Bows in Top 10

Billie Eilish revealed that her mentor and ‘good friend’ Justin Bieber makes her feel ‘heard’ as she navigates the daily struggles of fame. Billie Eilish, 19, is so grateful to have Justin Bieber, 27, as a confidante. The “everything I wanted” singer opened up about their close friendship, admitting that the Canadian pop star — who also became famous as a teenager — has helped her as she navigates with fame and success at a young age. “I love him…He’s a good friend of mine. He has been so helpful for me, in terms of just, like, dealing with fame,” Bille confessed on Sirius XM’sThe Morning Mash Up with hosts Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson and Stanley T on Friday, July 30.