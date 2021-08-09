Cancel
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran Top Global Charts, Billie Eilish Bows in Top 10

By Gary Trust
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus, Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" enters the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts at Nos. 6 and 8, respectively. Billboard's two global charts (the latest of which are dated Aug. 14) began last September and rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

