Tax cuts, plus raises for teachers and state employees are in NC House budget proposal

WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Braun’s Let States Cut Taxes amendment received a vote during the Senate “vote-a-rama” on the Democrats’ budget resolution. This amendment fixes a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act that barred states from returning tax dollars to their constituents through tax cuts. The amendment passed with a vote of 86 to 13. Senator Braun’s amendment, originally introduced as a bill with Representative Dan Bishop (NC-09), Let States Cut Taxes repeals that overstep in the American Rescue Plan Act that bans states from cutting taxes and allows Americans to keep more of what they earn through tax cuts. Earlier this year, Democrats added a provision to the American Rescue Plan Act in the 11th hour that the Senate did not have time to vet. Under this provision, if states took federal money from the law, they could not lower their taxes in any way through 2024.