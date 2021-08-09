Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tax cuts, plus raises for teachers and state employees are in NC House budget proposal

By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
myrtlebeachonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proposed House budget has an average of 5.5% raises for North Carolina teachers and raises for other state employees that are higher than those in the Senate version of the state budget. Raises and tax cuts were announced by the House on Monday ahead of the full budget being made publicly available.

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Corporate Tax#Tax Deductions#Tax Cuts#Tax Law#Nc House#Senate#Republican#American Rescue Plan#Democratic#North Carolinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsgreensboro.com

Rob Schofield: Ideology, fear, and denial drive GOP's state budget

By far the single most important legislation with which North Carolina elected leaders grapple each year is the state budget. The budget details how the state will spend tens of billions of tax dollars on hundreds of core public services and structures and includes scores of other large and important changes to state law. Virtually all other priorities at the General Assembly pale in comparison. Done right or even close to it, the budget can and should serve as a blueprint for how a state of 10 million people will attack its most pressing challenges.
Congress & Courtscity-countyobserver.com

Senator Braun’s “Let States Cut Taxes” Amendment Receive Vote During Budget Vote

WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Braun’s Let States Cut Taxes amendment received a vote during the Senate “vote-a-rama” on the Democrats’ budget resolution. This amendment fixes a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act that barred states from returning tax dollars to their constituents through tax cuts. The amendment passed with a vote of 86 to 13. Senator Braun’s amendment, originally introduced as a bill with Representative Dan Bishop (NC-09), Let States Cut Taxes repeals that overstep in the American Rescue Plan Act that bans states from cutting taxes and allows Americans to keep more of what they earn through tax cuts. Earlier this year, Democrats added a provision to the American Rescue Plan Act in the 11th hour that the Senate did not have time to vet. Under this provision, if states took federal money from the law, they could not lower their taxes in any way through 2024.
PoliticsSalisbury Post

NC House approves budget with veto-proof support

RALEIGH — The North Carolina House on Thursday approved a two-year budget with enough support to thwart a potential veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The budget process is far from over, as the Republican-controlled House and Senate still need to work out many differences between their two plans, particularly about the size of tax cuts and state worker pay raises. They’ll also need to negotiate with Cooper.
Educationednc.org

N.C. House budget passes with funds for teacher raises, broadband, and more

After hours of debate, the North Carolina House passed its budget proposal by a 72-41 vote mostly along party lines. The House’s bill, which came over a month after the Senate’s, drew criticism from Democratic legislators because it included several education-related policies that failed as individual bills earlier this year.
PoliticsWRAL

NC House to take final vote on state budget

The state House Wednesday night approved its $25.7 billion spending proposal 72-41, picking up nine Democratic votes. The House attempts to finalize its budget Thursday as their plan will go back to the Senate, and the two chambers will have to work together with Gov. Roy Cooper to negotiate a compromise deal.
PoliticsRaleigh News & Observer

NC House passes budget with veto-proof majority. The Senate did, too.

The North Carolina House passed its version of the state budget with a veto-proof majority on Thursday. So did the Senate’s version of the budget passed in June. The final House vote was 72-41. That could mean the final version of the state budget that goes to the desk of...
Educationfoxwilmington.com

State budget passes 2nd reading in NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite some opposition from Democrats, the North Carolina House of Representatives passed the state’s $25.7 billion budget Wednesday night. It passed by a 72-41 margin. It will need to pass a third vote on Thursday. The budget plan includes one-time bonuses and pay raises for educators....
Southport, NCThe State Port Pilot

State House budget includes funds for local projects

While the plan faces several major hurdles, the draft N.C. House budget rolled out Monday and Tuesday includes funding for at least eight projects in Brunswick County, including millions for infrastructure in Southport, Oak Island and Boiling Spring Lakes. The House budget could be amended and is subject to a...
PoliticsPosted by
WRAL News

NC House debates initial OK to budget plan

Raleigh, N.C. — Despite objections from some Democrats, the state House is on track to approve its $25.7 billion spending proposal Wednesday evening. Budget writers came into the process with an unprecedented state surplus of more than $6.5 billion, plus billions more in federal COVID relief funds. Republican leaders touted...
Electionscbs17

NC House poised to vote on budget as Dems voice opposition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state House of Representatives was poised to take a key vote Wednesday on its version of the state budget as Democrats voiced opposition to several aspects of it, particularly related to education funding and policy changes. Republicans unveiled their two-year budget plan earlier this week,...
Educationwfdd.org

Proposed NC Budget Still Lacks Money For Black History Monument

Several big differences remain between the House and Senate versions of North Carolina’s roughly $26 billion budget including teacher raises, tax cuts, and emergency powers. But one area of agreement — at least for now — is to not provide funds for a monument to African Americans on the historic State Capitol grounds.
Politicsabc11.com

NC House budget spends more on construction, teacher pay than Senate

RALEIGH -- North Carolina House Republicans would put more money now toward infrastructure projects and pay teachers and state employees more in their two-year budget proposal compared to what the Senate voted for earlier this summer. The House spending plan, the subject of a Monday news conference by GOP leaders,...
Raleigh, NCUS News and World Report

NC House Budget Proposal Expected to Clear Chamber This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Republicans are ready this week to advance its two-year state government spending proposal. The House Finance Committee scheduled a meeting Monday to examine the tax portions of the budget proposal that chamber members have been working on for several weeks. And the appropriations...
Politicscarolinajournal.com

N.C. House budget proposal lighter on tax cuts, heavier on spending

The biennial budget plan from the N.C. House calls for smaller reductions to personal and corporate income taxes than the Senate proposal while bumping pay for teachers and state employees and appropriating billions for capital infrastructure and construction. N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, was joined by House budget chairs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy