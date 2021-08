CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet man drowned Friday in unincorporated Antioch after attempting to save a girl who was having trouble swimming in the Fox Lake, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The man and his girlfriend and her three daughters rented a boat and anchored in the area of Columbia Bay. The three girls were swimming when one of them began having trouble, and the man jumped in to help her. He went under the water and did not resurface. He was located submerged about 15 minutes later, police said. Around 3:40 p.m. Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit deputies were dispatched to the area and found that the 43-year-old man had been pulled from the lake by a passing boater and driven to a marina in the 38700 block of North Broadway Drive in unincorporated Antioch. The man was taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital where he later died. The incident appears to be an accident, but Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating.