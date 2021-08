Celebrity friends, peers, and mentees of Chucky Thompson have shared online tributes to the legendary producer after news of his death. Thompson’s passing was confirmed Monday (Aug. 9) by his publicist Tamar Juda to VIBE. The Washington, D.C. native was best known for his work as one of Diddy’s Hitmen on the Bad Boy Label and orchestrating hip-hop and R&B classics with Mary J. Blige, Usher, Faith Evans, TLC, Busta Rhymes, and more. “To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan,” read...