Fall 2021 Schedule Viewer

THEA 1050 - Intro to Theatre [Description]. This course examines theatre as a unique art form as well as an industry and academic discipline. In addition to placing theatre in a societal context, this nonperformance course will engage students in an exploration of all aspects of theatre including acting, directing, playwriting, management, history and criticism, production, the audience, and for- and not-for-profit theatre. (3 contact hours) [Catalog Entry]lkn.lakelandcc.edu
