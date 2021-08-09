A look at the St. Louis Cardinals’ dwindling postseason chances
The St Louis Cardinals entered the season with World Series aspirations. Instead, their season looks about over with 50 games to go. Entering the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals were pegged to be a National League contender and a potential World Series favorite. The addition of Nolan Arenado put them in that category. Yet this season has been a disappointment, with the Cardinals falling to over 10 games back in the National League Central.redbirdrants.com
