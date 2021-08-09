Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A look at the St. Louis Cardinals’ dwindling postseason chances

By Robert Murray
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St Louis Cardinals entered the season with World Series aspirations. Instead, their season looks about over with 50 games to go. Entering the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals were pegged to be a National League contender and a potential World Series favorite. The addition of Nolan Arenado put them in that category. Yet this season has been a disappointment, with the Cardinals falling to over 10 games back in the National League Central.

redbirdrants.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
John Mozeliak
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#The St Louis Cardinals#National League#Fangraphs#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Cincinnati Reds#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBFanSided

Evaluating the St. Louis Cardinals’ options with Paul DeJong

St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is struggling mightily and with a historic free-agent SS class coming, what should they do?. When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Nolan Arenado, not only did they envision adding a big bat to the lineup, they thought that his presence would take the pressure off other hitters. At least, that’s how they drew it up.
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals already regretting Jon Lester trade

One start into the Jon Lester era in St. Louis Cardinals history and it’s likely that the Redbirds are already wondering why they made a trade for him. Lester made his debut for the Cardinals on Tuesday night and the results were anything but impressive. In five innings, the 37-year-old southpaw surrendered six runs on nine hits as the Atlanta Braves went on to record a 6-1 victory in St. Louis.
MLBchatsports.com

It’s time to show the St. Louis Cardinals some tough love

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 26: The St. Louis Cardinals Fredbird works on solving a puzzle during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on September 26, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) With the St Louis Cardinals seemingly...
MLBFanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals didn’t sign Cole Hamels

The St Louis Cardinals were interested in Cole Hamels, but in the end, the fit didn’t make sense for the team or the player. Before the trade deadline, it became increasingly clear that the St. Louis Cardinals would add a veteran starting pitcher — only in a small capacity. It’s why they were heavily connected to left-hander Cole Hamels and expressed strong interest after a showcase in the middle of June. But after adding lefties J.A. Happ and Jon Lester, the need for Hamels vanished.
Sportschatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals, Gymnastics, and the Pursuit of Perfection

John Mozeliak looks on from the seats during workouts at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports. Nobody’s perfect – baseball players, front offices, or gymnasts – and fans need to keep that in mind. They say hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in sports. That’s...
MLBFanSided

Is Jack Flaherty’s return coming too late for St. Louis Cardinals?

The St Louis Cardinals are about to get Jack Flaherty, their unquestioned ace, back from the Injured List. But will it be too late?. The St. Louis Cardinals have been a different team without Jack Flaherty. When he was healthy and headlining their rotation, they were a first place team. Without him, they’ve fallen to fourth place and have fallen over 12 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.
MLBchatsports.com

Examining the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 regular season schedule

Paul Goldschmidt #46 and Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) The St Louis Cardinals’ 2022 regular season schedule is out and, well, the early signs are it...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ten Hochman: St. Louis Cardinals pitchers are nearing an embarrassing MLB record

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman recalls his senior yearbook quote: “The two-most important things in life are good friends and a strong bullpen,” said by former MLB manager Bob Lemon. Also, happy birthday shoutouts to Ginger Spice and Leslie Odom Jr. And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented Monday-Friday by The Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center.
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should play better against the Kansas City Royals

The big news of the St. Louis Cardinals’ upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals is the return of former manager (and former Cardinals catcher) Mike Matheny. That should be interesting. Matheny was a catcher for the Cardinals for five seasons and was held in high regard for his defense and just general toughness. He is credited for being a mentor to the Cardinals current catcher Yadier Molina. When Tony La Russa retired after the 2011 season (before he un-retired in 2021), the Cardinals chose Matheny as their managerial replacement. Matheny took over in 2012 in his first managerial role and held onto the job for almost seven seasons before being let go in the middle of the 2018 campaign (two seasons later than some people might have hoped). He was hired by the Royals in 2020 and will make his first return to Busch Stadium since his canning.
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals will play baseball games against the Minnesota Twins

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Friday, July 30 at 3:00 pm CT. After that the St. Louis Cardinals begin their series against the Minnesota Twins at 7:15 pm CT. The Cardinals are an even .500 at 51-51 and are 6-4 in their last ten games. The Twins are 43-60 overall and 19-30 on the road. That should be an indication of how this series will go, but you cannot predict baseball, as I have so painfully learned.
MLBFanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Happ, Lester reinforce stodgy image

The additions of pitchers J.A. Happ and Jon Lester didn’t help the St. Louis Cardinals shed their old and out-of-touch perception by fans and the league. If the St. Louis Cardinals wanted to seem even more like the antithesis of the modern successful baseball team, they accomplished it at the 2021 trade deadline.
MLBFanSided

Grading the St. Louis Cardinals’ trade deadline moves

The St Louis Cardinals made two moves at the deadline, acquiring J.A. Happ and Jon Lester, and the general feeling is both were incredibly underwhelming. When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Jon Lester and J.A. Happ, two veteran left-handed pitchers, at the trade deadline, the immediate reaction was sheer confusion. Why would they want two veterans in the back nine of their careers when they are unlikely to compete in the National League Central since they enter Monday 9.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers?
MLBchatsports.com

Cardinals Rumors: John Gant a potential trade candidate for St. Louis

John Gant #53 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on August 22, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) The trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the St. Louis Cardinals could sell of some pitching. One...

Comments / 0

Community Policy