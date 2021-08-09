Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Album Review: Pink Siifu – GUMBO’!

By Jahniya Morris
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePink Siifu serves a soulful dish full of creative chaos. Oftentimes, it seems like artists are confined to having one genre brand them. If you make a certain kind of music that garners success, it’s obvious that you need to maintain that sound since it worked so well. Yet it’s artists like Pink Siifu that defy this unwritten rule. Instead of opting for the spacey and jazzy sounds from his early Bandcamp days, he is reaching for every genre and putting his own spin on it. Like the Southern dish its name is derived from, GUMBO’! is a big pot of different sounds and features that work well together.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bbymutha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern#Big Rube
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL Kostolom

Slaughter to Prevail is a clear-cut example of a band that got over largely because of its vocalist. Alex Terrible has garnered fame as the ultimate deathcore giga-chad, with a ridiculous range to match his intimidating stage presence. Together with the band’s distinctive masks and tight songwriting, Misery Sermon became one of the more talked-about deathcore albums at the close of the 2010s. The singles for Kostolom might make it seem that Slaughter to Prevail intended to follow up Misery Sermon pound for pound. But actually, Kostolom is another example of deathcore turned nü-metal. Don’t worry, they didn’t pull a Suicide Silence.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

GUMBO’!

“Smile (wit yo Gold)” [ft. V.C.R, Coco O., & Butcher Brown] — Pink Siifu. Before he was a rapper, Pink Siifu was a dancer. “I would battle people at parties,” he told the blog Passion of the Weiss in 2018. “I wasn’t a b-boy, but pop locking and krumping and dances I grew up on—I was doing that.” You can hear it in his music, which prioritizes movement and feel above almost everything else. The Alabama-born artist seems more concerned with following his own kinetic energy than abiding by the rules of genre or narrative focus.
MusicFrankfort Times

Review: Billie Eilish remains brilliant with sophomore album

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish (Darkroom/Interscope Records) Billie Eilish seems to be in a good place on her sophomore album. “I’m happier than ever,” she sings on the first song. But there's a tear running down her cheek on the cover. And before the collection is done, she returns to the phrase “I’m happier than ever” but qualifies it with “When I’m away from you.” So it's complicated.
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Album review: Jack Antonoff's Bleachers album leans on The Boss

• "Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night," Bleachers (RCA Records) How's this for a flex from Jack Antonoff? Get no less than Bruce Springsteen to show up on your new solo album. For background vocals. The Boss helps the multi-instrumentalist and super-producer on Bleachers' song "Chinatown" and the results...
Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: KING WOMAN Celestial Blues

Chelsea Wolfe arguably rules over folky doom with powerhouse female vocals, but King Woman also deserves recognition in this queendom. Kristina Esfandiari’s pipes put King Woman’s debut LP Created in the Image of Suffering on an entirely different level. The instrumentation had its moments, but it’s like the doomgaze equivalent of David Tibet fronting the neo-folk group Current 93. The music wouldn't have its transportive qualities without Esfandiari's monstrous singing. While that’s technically still the case on Celestial Blues, the band beefs up their arrangements alongside Esfandiari’s voice.
MusicSpin

Pink Siifu’s GUMBO! Is Good for the Soul

Pink Siifu’s latest release, GUMBO!, is another sprawling Afrocentric vision from one of the boldest voices in contemporary rap. Following up on 2020’s NEGRO, a genre-bending exploration of Black rage in the face of racist oppression, the album’s songs are as rich and varied as its titular stew. Siifu’s boundless style makes for an unpredictable but rewarding ride across the album’s 18 tracks, as he explores the diverse sounds of his influences and breaks new ground with a unique class of co-stars.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: Nas + Hit-Boy, Pink Siifu, Young Nudy & More

With another seven days in the books, we’re catching you up on the best new music with the 256th installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I kept it nice and simple by highlighting Nas and Hit-Boy for dropping their latest collaborative album, King’s Disease II.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

YUNGMORPHEUS & Eyedress announce new album, share song ft. Pink Siifu

Prolific underground rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has announced a new album, Affable With Pointed Teeth, due October 1 via Lex Records and entirely produced by Eyedress. It includes the pair's recent double single "Candyman" & "Four Week Cure," as well as the just-released "Georgette's Tea Room," which features Pink Siifu. It's a smoky, hazy song and a very promising taste of the LP. Listen and watch the video below.
Cambria, CAmxdwn.com

Coheed and Cambria Releases Music Video for New Song “Shoulders”

American progessive rock band Coheed and Cambria have released the “artsy” music video for their tenth album’s lead single titled “Shoulders.” The song serves as the follow-up to their non-album single “Jessie Girl 2” featuring Australian-American musician Rick Springfield that dropped last year. The track opens with an electric guitar...
MusicPosted by
defpen

Pink Nois Delivers His Latest Album, ‘Author’

Oftentimes, our favorite artists make us dig beneath the surface to find out more about them. For example, 6LACK has been my favorite artist since late 2016. After listening to Free 6LACK once, listeners have a decent idea of who he is and what he stands for, but they don’t know the full story. Listeners wouldn’t know that he worked alongside Flo Rida early on or that he had a daughter. With that same mindset, I am starting to learn more about one of my new favorite acts, Pink Nois.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Chromatics Have Broken Up

Electro-pop band Chromatics announced their break up today via social media. Ruth Radelet and Adam Miller shared the statement on their Instagram and it was signed by three memebers, including Nat Walker. In the statement the three wrote, “After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics.” They go on to thank their fans for their love and support, according to Pitchfork. You can see the full post below.
Topanga, CAmxdwn.com

Big Thief Shares Two New Songs “Little Things” and “Sparrow”

Big Thief has released two new songs called “Little Things” and “Sparrow.” Both were made by the drummer of the group James Krivchenia. Big Thief will also be playing at the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival and tickets are now being sold. The festival will be following the new guidelines of either having proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
MusicDJBooth

Pink Siifu Embodies Southern Rap

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. When I first meet Pink Siifu in a Brooklyn apartment for our interview, he’s wearing a musical conductor’s hat over a durag and bright blue overalls. It’s an image eerily similar to the cover for his latest project GUMBO’!. He looks like the leader of the most elaborate HBCU marching band never created both on the cover and in the flesh. As a stylistic descendant of the Dungeon Family and Lil Wayne, it’s a snapshot of his place within a long Southern musical lineage.
Musicmxdwn.com

Phoebe Bridgers Shares ‘Baroque’ Cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”

Indie-rock artist Phoebe Bridgers dropped her cover version of the iconic metal song, “Nothing Else Matters.” The song was originally performed by metal giants Metallica, and is featured on their groundbreaking self-titled album, aka The Black Album. In honor of the 30th anniversary of the album the band announced their massive charity tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist. The record is coming out on September.
Musicmxdwn.com

Courtney Barnett Shares Mellow New Single “Before You Gotta Go”

In July, Courtney Barnett announced her upcoming new album, Things Take Time, Take Time. At rhe same time she shared her first song, “Rae Street,” off the record. Now, a month later the singer songwriter shared her newest song, “Before You Gotta Go.” The song is another mellow indie-rock track by the Australian artist.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Trivium Announce New Album In The Court Of The Dragon for October 2021 Release, Perform in an Airplane Hangar in Video for “Feast of Fire”

Trivium has announced that they will release their tenth album, titled In The Court Of The Dragon, on October 8 via Roadrunner Records. The LP was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the Fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. It will include ten tracks including their newly released single “Feast of Fire.” Fans can pre-order the album now via the band’s website.
Musicyourchoiceway.com

Torres - Thirstier Music Album Reviews

Mackenzie Scott’s latest is anthemic and euphoric, loaded with hooks and joyous reflections on love and self-discovery. Six years ago, Mackenzie Scott sang, “I’m just trying to take this new skin for a spin.” Known by her stage name Torres, Scott was 24 then—beginning a new life in New York and still wrestling with the emotional residue of her Southern Baptist upbringing. Her music at the time flitted between a murmur and a scream, with fiercely observant songs that examined love, hate, and religious hypocrisy with unflinching intensity. Her most recent studio releases—2017’s Three Futures and last year’s Silver Tongue—were more brooding and restrained, but they still felt liable to explode if mixed with a drop of kerosene.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Live Stream Review: St. Vincent’s Down and Out Downtown

The creative genius of St. Vincent has drawn listeners in for more than a decade now, with Daddy’s Home being no exception. The album took the world by storm in May, and, by no surprise, so did its performance. Streaming from the Los Angeles Theater, the now bombshell blonde displayed the psychedelic rock undertones present in Daddy’s Home while also adding new twists to old fan favorites.

Comments / 0

Community Policy