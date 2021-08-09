Album Review: Pink Siifu – GUMBO’!

Pink Siifu serves a soulful dish full of creative chaos. Oftentimes, it seems like artists are confined to having one genre brand them. If you make a certain kind of music that garners success, it’s obvious that you need to maintain that sound since it worked so well. Yet it’s artists like Pink Siifu that defy this unwritten rule. Instead of opting for the spacey and jazzy sounds from his early Bandcamp days, he is reaching for every genre and putting his own spin on it. Like the Southern dish its name is derived from, GUMBO’! is a big pot of different sounds and features that work well together.