The situation in Afghanistan is continuing to unravel as U.S. troops pull out. According to the Associated Press and other news outlets, the Taliban has taken Afghanistan's third largest city, Herat. That means the Taliban now controls much of the countryside and increasingly the cities. Meanwhile, State Department spokesman Ned Price said today that while the U.S. embassy in Kabul remains open, the civilian footprint will be reduced to, quote, "a core diplomatic presence." And now about 3,000 additional troops will deploy to Karzai Airport in the coming days to help civilians leave the country. Leon Panetta led the CIA and served as secretary of defense under President Obama. He joins us now. Welcome.