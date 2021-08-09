I realize this is "early days" yet, but the phrase

It's almost like Brent called him and said, "Hey, Paul, say something about our defense. I need something to give them a kick in the butt." And, Paul said, "Sure. How's this?" "I think Clemson is (ranked) too high," Finebaum said during recent appearance on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin. "I'm not buying Clemson this year. I think they'll lose to Georgia in the first game, and then they really have nowhere to go, because they play a rather pedestrian ACC schedule ... I didn't like the way Clemson finished last season. I thought their defense was very vulnerable, and I don't think the quarterback swap is going to be that big of a deal because they have really great wide receivers. D.J. (Uiagalelei) is not Trevor Lawrence, but he's still really good. But to me, the defense has trailed off ever so slightly the last two years, and I think that's the issue."