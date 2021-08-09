Cancel
I realize this is "early days" yet, but the phrase

tigernet.com
 3 days ago

Check out some training camp highlights of the Jacksonville Jaguars featuring Trevor Lawrence and more: Read Update ». "Just going through the motions" immediately comes to mind after watching that. All the passion of a deflated balloon. If Clemson practice didn't have any more spirit than that, Dabo would have them running to create an attitude adjustment.

