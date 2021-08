LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The body of a young man who drowned at the Lake’s 20 Mile Marker was recovered on Monday evening. Authorities say 21-year-old Sean Jouglard, of Waterloo, Ill., had been in a 2008 Monterey open-bow boat around the 20 Mile Marker when he left the boat to go swimming, and did not resurface. Divers were on the scene, Monday, to search for Jouglard’s body. Once recovered, the body was transported to Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton.