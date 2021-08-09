Apple Arcade original 'Fantasian' part two debuts August 13

Fantasian () from Mistalker is one of the flagship Apple Arcade games that many had been looking forward to following its initial reveal. When it finally released back in April with the big Apple Arcade release day, a lot of people I know subscribed to Apple Arcade to try it. Fantasian in its current state on Apple Arcade is the first part of the game. Mistwalker and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi have been posting in-development screenshots of the second part often on Twitter. Today, Hironobu Sakaguchi revealed that the second part of Fantasian is almost done. This news follows the recent Apple Music soundtrack release for Nobuo Uematsu’s superb score for the game. Check out a screenshot from Fantasian part two below: