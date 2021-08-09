Apple Arcade original 'Fantasian' part two debuts August 13
In a surprise announcement, developer Mistwalker has confirmed that "Fantasian" part two will be available as a free update to Apple Arcade subscribers on Friday, August 13. "Fantasian" is one of Apple Arcade's more ambitious titles with "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi at its helm. The game launched with only its first half complete, and the developer says the second part will arrive on Friday.forums.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0