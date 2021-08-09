Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apple Arcade original 'Fantasian' part two debuts August 13

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a surprise announcement, developer Mistwalker has confirmed that "Fantasian" part two will be available as a free update to Apple Arcade subscribers on Friday, August 13. "Fantasian" is one of Apple Arcade's more ambitious titles with "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi at its helm. The game launched with only its first half complete, and the developer says the second part will arrive on Friday.

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobuo Uematsu
Person
Hironobu Sakaguchi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Arcade#Verge#Diorama Artisans#Uematsu San#Fantasian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Fantasian Part 2 is almost done and will be ‘twice as big’ as the first

The second part of Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi’s latest RPG Fantasian is almost complete, the designer has said. Fantasian was released on Apple Arcade in April, and was generally met with critical acclaim, but Sakaguchi had always made it clear that it was the first part of a two-part adventure.
Video GamesSiliconera

Game Dev Story ++ Added to Apple Arcade

Back after its big April 2021 update, Apple announced that Apple Arcade would begin getting versions of noteworthy and well-known past games. For example, Cut the Rope Remastered and Mini Metro + appeared. Now, Kairosoft announced that Game Dev Story ++ is available via Apple Arcade as well in the App Store Greats section.
Video GamesMac Observer

‘Detonation Racing’ Thrilling New Game on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade’s newest offering is called Detonation Racing and it’s an action-packed thriller. You drive a race car through a series of exploding tracks with a career mode filled with challenges. There are six tracks and nine cars to choose from as you play with others across iOS, tvOS, and macOS.
noisypixel.net

Final Fantasy Creator’s ‘Fantasian’ Second Part is “Almost Done”

It looks like developer Mistwalker is preparing to launch the second part of their RPG Fantasian on Apple Arcade services. Currently, subscribers only have access to part one. In an announcement, the developer shared that the game is “Almost Done.”. Fantasian is set in a world governed by machines where...
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Fantasian’ Part Two Is Almost Done, Soundtrack Now Also Available on Spotify and iTunes

Fantasian () from Mistalker is one of the flagship Apple Arcade games that many had been looking forward to following its initial reveal. When it finally released back in April with the big Apple Arcade release day, a lot of people I know subscribed to Apple Arcade to try it. Fantasian in its current state on Apple Arcade is the first part of the game. Mistwalker and Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi have been posting in-development screenshots of the second part often on Twitter. Today, Hironobu Sakaguchi revealed that the second part of Fantasian is almost done. This news follows the recent Apple Music soundtrack release for Nobuo Uematsu’s superb score for the game. Check out a screenshot from Fantasian part two below:
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

The Simpsons Arcade Cabinet Pre-Orders Launch August 16

Following their initial announcement, Arcade1Up has announced The Simpsons Arcade cabinet pre-orders launch August 16, roughly a month after the initial July date. Pre-orders for the new The Simpsons Arcade cabinet launch August 16 via the official Arcade1Up store and participating retailers. Here’s a first look video of the cabinet:
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The second part of Fantasian, Hironobu Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu’s JRPG, will be twice as big as the first

The second part of Fantasian it is almost finished. Furthermore, Hironobu Sakaguchi has confirmed that this will be twice as big as the first part. In statements to Famitsu (translated by VGC), Hironobu Sakaguchi updated the project status. As he commented, “The second part of Fantasian is almost finished. This part is twice the size of the first part, which exceeded our expectations. “. The first part of Fantasian was released exclusively for iPhone users at Apple Arcade in April 2021.
Video GamesCNET

Detonation Racing puts the pedal to the metal on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added Detonation Racing, an explosive new racing game from Electric Square, on Friday. The latest game brings Apple's $5-a-month service to 198 games. Detonation Racing features the eccentric Dr. Boom as the host of the "least responsible game show of all time." Players must navigate a course rigged with explosives and massive obstacles at every turn. Each race offers the opportunity to strategically use the obstacles against your competition.
Video GamesThe Stranger

August’s Best New Indie Games: Friendship, Camping, and an Animal Arcade

In the menu bar of my browser, I’ve added a bookmark called just “RELAX” that links to a gallery of geometrical shapes that slowly pulsate at about the pace of a meditative breath. Without this calm-down tool at my immediate disposal, I tend to find my breath, heart rate, and overall anxiety slowly ramping up over the course of a day until it’s evening and I realize that I am a tightly-wound jack-in-the-box and I’ve been bouncing my leg so hard for the last few hours that I’ve worn a hole in my sock.
Video GamesMacRumors Forums

Apple Arcade Previews Two Upcoming Games, Including 'MasterChef: Let's Cook'

Apple today previewed two new games that will be released exclusively on its subscription-based gaming service Apple Arcade. Listed as coming soon in Apple Arcade, the new titles include "MasterChef: Let's Cook" from Tilting Point and "Layton's Mystery Journey+" from Level-5. No specific release dates have been announced for either game at this time.
Video GamesCult of Mac

Prepare for an epic adventure in Baldo, coming soon to Apple Arcade

Baldo: The Guardian Owls is a Zelda-like puzzle adventure that’ll soon be on Apple Arcade. Players explore an open world meeting quirky characters but also fighting ferocious foes. And this is just one of nine games launching on Apple’s gaming service in the near future, like Super Leap Day. Explore...
Video GamesMac Observer

Two Years of Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is fast approaching its second birthday. AppleInsider has a nice overview of where the gaming service sits in the marketplace, how it’s changed, and what some of its hits are. There are multiple competing viewpoints around how to address gaming on mobile devices like iPhone and iPad. Microsoft,...
Video Gamesimore.com

The excellent Super Stickman Golf 3 is now in Apple Arcade

The hugely popular Super Stickman 3 is now available via Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade subscribers will instantly unlock all premium content. The hugely popular Super Stickman Golf 3 is now available for download via Apple Arcade. Anyone with an Apple Arcade subscription can download it from the App Store now — but remember, the Apple Arcade version of the game is called Super Stickman Golf 3.
Technologyimore.com

'MasterChef' and 'Layton's Mystery Journey' coming soon to Apple Arcade

MasterChef: Let's Cook on the App Store. In Layton's Mystery Journey+, you'll play as Katrielle Layton as she searches for her missing father. Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in our new hero's search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. You'll be whisked around London's famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge, following Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires' Conspiracy.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Arcade-Inspired 2D Fighter Blazing Strike Receives Debut Trailer

Aksys Games and RareBreed Makes Games have shared a debut trailer for Blazing Strike, which is coming to Nintendo Switch. This 2D fighting game takes inspiration from arcade classics from “industry greats” like Capcom and SNK and will have a four-button system with six normal attacks – light, medium and heavy punches and kicks – as well as three defensive moves – block, guard and parry.
Video Games9to5Mac

Apple Arcade hits 200 games with original and classic titles in its catalog

Apple Arcade is about to complete its second year next month, as the service was announced by Apple in March 2019 and then launched to the public in September of the same year. Weeks before its two-year anniversary, Apple Arcade has now achieved the mark of 200 games available in its catalog, which includes original and classic titles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy