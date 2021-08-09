15 practical gifts for grandpas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’ve ever struggled to find a practical yet personal gift for your grandfather, you are not alone. Sometimes it’s hard to find that special something that won’t sit around unused year after year. Your grandpa is at a point in his life where he knows what he likes, so you want to find a gift that either accommodates his interests or offers benefits he would not have thought of on his own. It helps to know your grandfather’s hobbies, but you don’t need to have expert knowledge to give him something thoughtful and practical that he will cherish and get plenty of use.