Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-09 14:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cherokee County through 245 PM CDT At 204 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sand Rock, or near Centre, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Little River Canyon National Preserve, Leesburg, Sand Rock, Gaylesville, Cherokee Rock Village, Cornwall Furnace Park, Western Weiss Lake, Blanche, Eastern Weiss Lake, Little River Falls, Weiss Dam, Fullerton, New Moon, Yellow Creek Falls, Chesnut Bay Resort, Broomtown, Howells Crossroads and Waterhouse. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0