Guy Fieri debuts ‘apple pie hot dog’ for Yankees’ ‘Field of Dreams’ game
Add one more star-caliber man to the New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa — Guy Fieri and his new hot dog apple pie. An unlikely marriage of two good ol’ American favorites, it’s a starting lineup of one juicy beef hot dog smothered in Fieri’s own bacon jam, “enveloped” in flaky pie crust and then topped with an apple mustard drizzle, demerara sugar and apple pie spice.nypost.com
Comments / 0