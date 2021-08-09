Cancel
Listen to Episode 76 of ‘Pinstripe Pod’: New Look Yankees Keep Winning Series feat. Brandon Tierney

By Jake Brown
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees might have failed yet again to complete a sweep on Sunday, but they did win another series. The Yankees took three out of four from a Mariners team that was on their tails in the wild-card race. The Yankees keep winning series and getting closer and closer to a playoff spot, sitting 2.5 games back of that second wild-card. They are getting timely hits and despite dealing with numerous COVID cases, they are finding ways to win ball games.

