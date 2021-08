For a model, there are certain gigs that rank above almost all the others, and the cover of Vogue's September issue is definitely one of them. This year, eight models are on the cover of the biggest Vogue issue of the year, and one of them is Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon. The 24-year-old, who goes by Lola, poses alongside the seven other models from various backgrounds, including some with famous parents like her.