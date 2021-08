The Kansas City Royals will be the first team to visit the Rogers Centre as they travel to Toronto to play against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. This will be the first home game for the Blue Jays since their series finale in 2019. Both teams are in fourth-place in each of their divisions. The Royals are 45-56 in the AL Central Division, 14 games behind the division leader White Sox. The Blue Jays are 51-48 in the AL East Division, 9 ½ games behind the Red Sox.