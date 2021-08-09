TikTok’s Viral Frozen Honey Stunt Will Give You Diarrhea

Acne can not only be a nuisance, it can really suck away at your self-confidence. No one enjoys waking up with greasy skin and an about-to-erupt, Mount Vesuvius-looking, North star zit right in the middle of the forehead or any place else for that matter. Don't feel bad. Few people are immune to the occasional breakout. Even the beautiful and talented Alicia Keys avoids certain foods in an effort to keep her skin clear. Most of us are not that disciplined. That's why there are lots of over-the-counter medicated creams you can try to combat the problem. But many people ultimately throw their hands up in frustration and head to their dermatologist, and unless you are Dr. Pimple Popper, you probably shouldn't be squeezing them.