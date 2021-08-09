Cancel
TikTok’s Viral Frozen Honey Stunt Will Give You Diarrhea

By Logan Mahan, @missloganmarie
Every two weeks or so the internet will become engrossed in a new food, drink or wellness trend circulating TikTok. Some are worth the hype. Others are questionable, like when users started chugging chlorophyll water after the green pigment found in algae and plants was touted on the video-sharing app as a cure-all for clear skin, body odor, weight loss and even energy levels (research is still preliminary). Others will even give you … diarrhea.

Frozen honey might be the hot new food trend for summer, but experts say people need to be mindful of their sweet tooth. Participants of the trend either freeze honey overnight or blend the gelatinous sweetener with corn syrup or another syrup of their choice, according to the thousands of videos shared under the #FrozenHoney hashtag on TikTok.

