COVID delta variant impacts travel plans

 2021-08-09

Cover picture for the article(CNN) – The highly contagious delta variant is forcing people to re-think their international travel plans. With so much at stake, how do you know whether to stay or go?. “There are still lots of hoops to jump through,” said travel expert Brian Kelly, also known as The Points Guy. “If...

Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
CBS LA

Disney Cruises To Require COVID Vaccines For Children 5 And Older

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney Cruise Line will require all guests ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before setting sail starting early next year, the company announced. In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, Disney announced the new rules will begin on Jan. 13, 2022. The vaccine was recently approved for children ages 5 to 12. The cruise line currently requires anyone 12 and older who is vaccine-eligible to be vaccinated, while passengers who are not vaccine-eligible must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken between 3 days and 24 hours before the ship sails. Younger children who are not eligible for the vaccine must complete testing requirements, which must be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test, or lab-based PCR test, the company said. Rapid antigen tests are not acceptable options, officials said. Disney’s vaccine requirement runs against a Florida law that would fine companies for mandating vaccines. Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company has sued over the law, and won an injunction against the state for enforcing it. The state has appealed the decision. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Delta Variant Appears To Increase Stillbirth Risk: CDC

The risk of a baby dying during childbirth is reportedly higher in pregnant moms who contract the delta variant of the novel coronavirus. Other complications are also being monitored by experts amid the ongoing pandemic. Latest Pregnancy And COVID-19 Findings. Two new studies published by the Centers for Disease Control...
CNN

CDC expanding surveillance at 4 major US airports to look for Omicron

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding surveillance at four major international airports to keep an eye out for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in travelers, the agency's director said Tuesday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House Covid-19 briefing that the CDC is expanding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

New Covid Directives From President Biden Will Impact Holiday Travel

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Omicron variant is impacting holiday air travel this year. That mask will remain on your face in the air, on the train or on public transportation until Mid-March now. “I’m a businessman, I need to travel so I guess I have to cope with it,” said Passenger Drew Benn. If you’re heading out of the country, when you come back you’ll have to get tested within a day before your return flight. “It’s going to be a lot more inconvenient and a lot of unnecessary expense,” said Passenger Terry Coy. He and his wife Julie are heading to Ecuador. They don’t like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

WHO says measures against delta work for omicron variant too

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — World Health Organization officials in the Western Pacific say border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with the omicron coronavirus variant, but measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
scitechdaily.com

Delta-Like COVID-19 Variants Are Most Likely To Increase Pandemic Severity

A SARS-CoV-2 variant with traits similar to that of the Delta variant—enhanced transmissibility and an ability to infect people who had previous infections/vaccination—will cause a more severe pandemic with more infections and breakthrough infections/reinfections than variants with either trait alone, according to a mathematical model created by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines COVID-19 update: Case count, Delta variant and vaccines

Health authorities in the Philippines reported 1,474 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the cumulative total to 2,824,499 since the start of the pandemic. Another 205 deaths were also recorded, with the country’s casualties at 46,903 or 1.66 percent of all recorded cases. The Department of Health also reports a downward...
Fresno Bee

Among COVID-19 variants, Delta continues to dominate new California cases

A new strain of COVID-19 now identified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” has yet to be found in California or the United States. But it’s an existing variant, the Delta strain, that continues to represent a clear and present danger in the U.S. as it’s been responsible for almost all of the new coronavirus cases reported in the state and nation since August.
