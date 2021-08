Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared his desire to help expand the internet into a metaverse somewhat resembling the idea seen in works like Snow Crash or Ready Player One. Essentially, the idea is to expand the ways that people experience the internet. In a remote address to employees, Zuckerberg stated Facebook's various divisions would be working towards a goal across its initiatives "to help bring the metaverse to life." In an interview with The Verge, Zuckerberg elaborated on that goal, stating that it would be "the successor to the mobile internet." It would also be a joint venture on the part of many companies, as opposed to something that would be run by Facebook.