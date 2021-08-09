Mike Richards confirms Jeopardy! host discussions, talks past controversy

Days following the news that he is in discussions about becoming the full-time host of Jeopardy!, executive producer Mike Richards is speaking out. Since the report from Variety first surfaced, a number of question marks have surfaced across the internet. Take, for example, whether this is an example of Richards giving himself the gig. Or, whether some past controversies surrounding the EP are being overlooked, including a lawsuit that he was named in back when he was an executive producer on The Price is Right.