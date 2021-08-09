Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Windows 11 build 22000.120 (and earlier): Everything you need to know

By Mauro Huculak
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 devices in the Beta and Dev Channels recently received preview build 22000.120, which includes several visual changes, improvements, and a slew of fixes. For instance, in this release, Microsoft is touting a new Family dashboard for the Widgets experience, improvements for Taskbar, tweaks for the Settings app, and an updated version of File Explorer with a couple of significant refinements.

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Software#Windows Powershell#Windows Search#Windows Updates#Taskbar#Entertainment#The Microsoft Store#Chat#Focus#Powershell#Settings Microsoft#The Power#Gif#Weshineapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Country
China
Related
Softwaregamingideology.com

Microsoft warns ALL Windows 10 users: you need to follow these steps now

Windows 10 users are very alert to a dangerous new flaw lurking in the popular desktop operating system. Called SeriousSAM, attackers can gain administrative privileges on vulnerable systems, allowing them to install malware, applications, delete files, and much more. SeriousSAM is a so-called “zero-day vulnerability”, which means that attackers already know how to exploit the flaw. That means Microsoft is in a race against the hackers – to fix the problem before too many people fall victim to hackers abusing the problem.
SoftwareTechRadar

Windows 365 release date, pricing, features and everything else you need to know

Microsoft has finally unveiled Windows 365, its new PC-as-a-service offering that allows users to stream a Windows desktop to any of their devices and from any location. Billed as “a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11”, the virtualization service could open up a host of new opportunities for businesses, from a cost, administration and productivity perspective.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google Tensor SoC: Everything you need to know

While Google likes to focus on software as a differentiator for its phones, the company is now turning to custom silicon to give Pixels an added edge. With the Pixel 6 announcement, Google has confirmed that the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will run its custom Tensor SoC, a custom silicon platform that offers huge gains in on-device AI.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Mozilla Firefox 91 brings support for Windows single sign-on

Mozilla recently released Firefox version 91. Firefox 91 includes support for Windows single sign-on, making it easier to sign in to Microsoft accounts on the web. The latest version of the browser also has over 1,200 bug fixes and a handful of other new features. Mozilla released Firefox version 91...
Technologywindowscentral.com

ExpressVPN launches Lightway protocol to improve performance and reliability

An update to ExpressVPN improves its connection time, reliability, and speed. The improved performance is due to ExpressVPN launching its own VPN protocol called Lightway. ExpressVPN had an independent security audit performed on Lightway and open-sourced the protocol's code. ExpressVPN, one of the best Windows 10 VPNs, just fully launched...
Computerslatesthackingnews.com

Mozilla Rolls Out HTTPS By Default In Private Browsing Mode With Firefox 91

Mozilla has taken another step towards protecting users from common cyber scams. With the latest Firefox 91, Mozilla has introduced HTTPS by default functionality in private browsing. However, ‘http’ sites will still load if ‘https’ is absent. HTTPS by Default In Firefox 91 Private Browsing. According to a recent post,...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

One of the best Microsoft Teams features is finally on the way to the web

Microsoft Teams on the web will soon support custom backgrounds. Custom backgrounds are a popular feature on the desktop and mobile versions of Teams. Support for custom backgrounds could come to Teams on the web as soon as September 2021. Microsoft Teams first gained support for custom backgrounds on desktops...
Computerswindowscentral.com

Surface Pro X on sale for $800 in time for back to school

Microsoft's Surface Pro X is back down to one of its lowest prices ever in time for back-to-school season. The portable 2-in-1 is a compact device that earns a spot on our list of the best laptops for high school students. It's thin, light, and can be used as either a tablet or like a traditional laptop if you pick up a Surface Pro X Keyboard.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft finally puts an end to Windows 10 PrintNightmare vulnerability

Microsoft fixed the Windows Print Spooler vulnerability known as PrintNightmare. People now need to have administrative privileges when using the Point and Print feature to install printer drivers. The change in required privileges comes as part of the Windows 10 August 2021 Patch Tuesday security updates. Microsoft has fixed the...
ComputersPCWorld

PCWorld's August Digital Magazine: Everything you need to know about Windows 11

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Edge Dev can now put tabs to sleep in under a minute

Microsoft Edge Dev now includes an option to put tabs to sleep after less than a minute of inactivity. The same update also includes a popup to show how much resource savings Sleeping Tabs provide. The browser also has new management policies, options for progressive web apps, and other new...
Computerswindowscentral.com

Surface Book 4: Specs, features, and everything we know so far

A new flagship laptop from Microsoft is expected this year. Here's everything we know. Microsoft is hard at work on a new flagship laptop, which Windows Central understands could show up as soon as this fall. Many expect this new laptop to replace the Surface Book, which has been Microsoft's flagship laptop line since its debut in 2015.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

The Pro Tools I/O Setup Window - Everything You Need To Know

We have had a number of queries about the inner working of the Session I/O Setup window, as it's a part of Pro Tools so few of us ever visit, when we do, it can be confusing because Avid has made improvements since we last used it. To help reduce the fear of the I/O Setup window, Pro Tools guru Mike Thornton explains everything you need to know about the Pro Tools I/O Setup window.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Ask Windows Central: What is the biggest issue facing Xbox right now?

Welcome to the fifth episode of Ask Windows Central, where we answer our communities most asked questions around Microsoft, Windows, Surface, Xbox, and the general tech industry. In today's episode, we have our Xbox Editor, Jez Corden on to answer some questions around Xbox and Microsoft's gaming strategy!. This week's...
Computerswindowscentral.com

Save up to 32% on a new Acer laptop, monitor, and more in Amazon's one-day sale

In need of some new peripherals? Maybe a new monitor or gaming mouse? Today's the day for you because Acer is having a huge sale on Amazon taking up to 32% off a wide variety of items, including mouse pads and even tablets. The sale is part of Amazon's deals of the day, which means these are temporary price drops. However, it also gaurantees the items in this sale are down to some of the best prices we've ever seen.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft rolls out first updates to its Windows 11 apps

Microsoft released its first set of app updates for Windows 11. The built-in Calculator, Snipping Tool, and Mail & Calendar apps have all been updated. The new Snipping Tool combines features from the classing Snipping Tool and the Snip & Sketch app. Following the release of Windows 11 build 22000.132,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy