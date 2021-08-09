Windows 11 build 22000.120 (and earlier): Everything you need to know
Windows 11 devices in the Beta and Dev Channels recently received preview build 22000.120, which includes several visual changes, improvements, and a slew of fixes. For instance, in this release, Microsoft is touting a new Family dashboard for the Widgets experience, improvements for Taskbar, tweaks for the Settings app, and an updated version of File Explorer with a couple of significant refinements.www.windowscentral.com
